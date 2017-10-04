CE vows to ensure economic stability

Chief Executive Chui Sai On stressed on Sunday that the national development strategy and a further deepening of regional cooperation would give Macau opportunities to accelerate economic diversification.

In his speech at a National Day reception on Sunday, Chui outlined four routes to propel development and ensure socio-economic stability. These included strengthening the quality of governance to realize long-term prosperity, as well as ensuring stable economic development and support for economic diversification.

“After experiencing a long period of adjustment, Macau’s economy is now recovering, with stable employment and maintaining a relatively low unemployment rate,” he said.

He also vowed that the government would continue to strengthen the regulation of the gaming industry, uphold the principles of complementary advantages, and promote regional mutual beneficial development.

He said the government will continue to improve people’s livelihoods and uphold the spirit of working together and sharing the fruits of development.

“The government [will] continue to optimize the long-term mechanisms for social security, healthcare, housing and education, and enhance the well- being of the people,” he said.

Chui added that the government would utilize opportunities arising from the “Belt and Road” initiative and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area, while simultaneously expanding the city’s role in China’s economic development.

In his speech, Chui mentioned that Macau was hit in August by the strongest typhoon of the past half-century, causing serious casualties and financial losses. According to him, local authorities deployed all possible resources for post-typhoon repairs, backed by the Chinese central government.

He added that the authorities would spare no expense in addressing further difficulties brought on by the disaster, and that the government has initiated reviews in order to optimize the SAR’s infrastructure and contingency measures for major disasters.

Among the 750-odd guests at the ceremony were the director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the MSAR, Zheng Xiaosong, and the Deputy Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in Macau SAR, Wang Dong.

The government reception, hosted to celebrate the 68th anniversary of the establishment of the People’s Republic of China, took place at the Macau

Tower Convention and Entertainment Centre on October 1.



Disclaimer

These articles are intended to provide general resources for the tax and accounting needs of small businesses and individuals. Service2Client LLC is the author, but is not engaged in rendering specific legal, accounting, financial or professional advice. Service2Client LLC makes no representation that the recommendations of Service2Client LLC will achieve any result. The NSAD has not reviewed any of the Service2Client LLC content. Readers are encouraged to contact a professional regarding the topics in these articles. The images linked to these articles are protected by copyright and should not be copied for any reason.

Share this: Tweet





