What to do? Celebrating Christmas with festive offerings

The yuletide season has long arrived with many cheers for the awaited Christmas offerings that are within everyone’s reach.

With just two days to go before Christmas, here is a list of some of the seasonal offerings by gaming operators and local authorities:

For family friendly activities, Sands Resorts Cotai Strip has unveiled a show at The Venetian’s lagoon area. The show will run every 30 minutes nightly from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. until January 1, 2017.

At the Parisian Macao, the Eiffel Tower’s Grand Illumination Show Christmas Spectacular will also run through until January 1 and features two Christmas programs based on seasonal hits “Jingle Bell Rock” and “All I Want for Christmas is You” for visitors.

Shoppers visiting Sands Shoppes will also be able to see two Swarovski Sparkling Christmas trees – one inside St. Mark’s Square and one at The Parisian Macao’s Champs Elysee. The sparkling Christmas tree features over one million handcrafted crystals from Austria.

City of Dreams has opened a new mall just in time for last-minute Christmas shopping. Drawing on the concept of a department store at the heart of downtown Macau, the new mall is divided into different themed zones aiming to match shoppers’ different styles.

Christmas shoppers can enjoy Galaxy Macau’s “Christmas Shopping Rewards” program, which will run until January 2. When spending MOP/HKD5,000 at The Promenade Shops, shoppers are entitled to one lucky draw entry at its Christmas Giant Gumball Machine for the chance to win prizes.

For alcohol connoisseurs, the resort’s Macallan Whisky Bar & Lounge and Cascades have prepared a wide selection of Christmas cocktails to enjoy throughout this season.

For gourmet food and spa fans, MGM is celebrating Christmas with pampering holiday treats. At Rossio, diners can celebrate this festive season with a lavish Christmas buffet that offers both traditional and innovative Christmas dishes. Chef’s special festive recipes include “smoked turkey waldorf salad, Caribbean rum glazed ham” and the must-have Christmas comfort food, “roasted organic whole turkey with chestnut stuffing.”

MGM’s Aux Beaux Arts is offering a four-course Christmas Set Dinner exclusively on December 24 and 25. A full sense of Christmas dishes that commences with “langoustine tartar with caviar and Cream of carrot soup with pan seared foie gras” will be served to diners.

Moreover, the resort’s Tria spa is offering the festive “Holiday Warm-up Spa Package” throughout the entirety of December.

Throughout this festive month, the city will be bathed in light as the

“Macau Light Festival 2016 – Treasure of Light” will feature four video mapping shows, namely ‘Sailing,’ ‘Inheritance,’ ‘Source of Water’ and ‘Carrying-on.”

To be staged at Nam Van Lake Nautical Centre, Mandarin’s House, Lilau Square and Barra Square until December 31, seven sets of light installations will be rolled out at various locations. The ‘Lake of Treasure’ exhibition will use 360 LED glow balls, in addition to having five interactive games.

Meanwhile, the Civic and Municipal Affairs Bureau (IACM) has also arranged a “Christmas Market 2016” at Tap Seac Square to offer Christmas stalls and entertainment to the public. The market will feature performances until Saturday, and will then re-open on Monday until December 31.

In Alburgue SCM, various Portuguese merchandises will be available for purchase at its Christmas market from Saturday to Sunday, open from midday to 9:30 p.m.