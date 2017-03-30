CEM pledges to ‘adopt more low-carbon emission approaches’

During yesterday’s Annual General Meeting of Companhia de Electricidade de Macau (CEM), the company’s board of directors pledged to “adopt more low-carbon emission approaches in power generation during this year.”

It was noted that the natural gas supply for Coloane Power Station B resumed in March 2017, which is projected to lead to an increase in the proportion of power generated locally.

CEM will focus on three main areas for business development including the continued discussion with MSAR authorities over building new combined cycle gas turbine generator units, infrastructure improvement on the smart metering pilot project, the construction of the LEED-certified new Dispatching Centre, the expansion of the electric vehicle charging network in different districts, and increased and better communication between customers and the community.

The Annual General Meeting also approved the content of the 2016 Financial Statements and Annual Report. As previously reported by the Times, last year, power consumption in the MSAR increased by 5.8 percent year-on-year to a record high of 5,255 GWh, while peak demand climbed by 5.6 percent year-on-year to 932 MW. CEM reported a final net profit of MOP746 million for 2016.

The increase of overall power consumption in Macau, prompted an increase in local power generation by 4.6 percent to 787 GWh from 2015, accounting for 15 percent of the total power consumption of Macau. In addition, energy imported from mainland China in 2016 also went up 6.2 percent to 4,306 GWh compared with 2015, which provided 81.9 percent of the total power consumption.