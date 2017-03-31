CESL Asia collaborates with aerospace firm in a bid to advance technology

Local firm CESL Asia is again participating in the MIECF, this time showcasing “Spin.Works”, a Portuguese technology company that applies proprietary space technology to unmanned craft equipment.

Explaining to the Times its collaboration with the Portuguese firm, who has come to the region for the first time, CESL Asia’s CEO and president António Trindade stressed that there is a potential market for such innovations to be set up in Macau.

The president explained that the firm acquires a proposition of high use of technologies at a reasonable cost, adding that such innovations is what the firm is seeking for. Spin.Works’ fixed wing drone flies with several sensors such as infrared camera and visible white camera. It is capable of flying over areas of interest to capture images from above – which are then converted into a complete 3D map.

The results can be used to process information with various applications, such as calculating volume for mining purposes and estimating the amount of biomass for forest inventory.

Its infrared features could also enable it to assess the health conditions of trees and crops to detect early signs and predictors of diseases, such as lack of nutrients in soil and other geographical factors that inhibits plant growth.

The two kilogram drone uses intelligent technology that is similar to that of which is used to identify foreign objects in outer space.

Regarding how the product could be integrated in the region, Trindade indicated that CESL Asia is collaborating with the firm to create similar technology products.

“We’re not limiting ourselves to [producing only one] application. We can see a future to develop new applications continuously for new uses, with the same core application,” said Trindade.

When asked about the role of business and innovation in contributing towards the creation of a more sustainable economy, the entrepreneur reiterated that innovation should also be recognized as creating new uses for existing technology by reducing the use of resources; adding that committed employees should also be prioritized.

“Innovation is not only in creating new technology and new products. It’s creating new usage, new ways of doing things, […] producing better value [but] reducing the use of resources and energy,” he explained.

According to Trindade, Macau has potential to add more value to the technology industry, which would also lead to creating more opportunities for job seekers.

Meanwhile, regarding the role of public policy in promoting an eco-friendly economy and industry, Trindade expressed the view the region needs to acquire government leaders who have concrete plans for the territory in order to allocate its resources effectively.

Trindade recalled that the region already has a vision to execute pro-green initiatives, and that the region is currently working towards the continuous promotion of these efforts.

“For instance, the promotion of human resources in Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) instead of going to big constructions,” he clarified.

“It’s a shift away from the gaming industry but it also supports the industry. So there’s a balance here that requires creativity and innovation, as well public policy.”

According to the president, Macau is in need of a better public interest represented in the leadership of the green industry’s development, adding that leaders in the industry should seek stronger commitment for the region’s advancement.

“The role of the government is to ensure that the infrastructure and capabilities are there to make sure that [the industry] can grow step-by-step in a proper, sustainable way,” he concluded.

The chief executive officer of “Spin.Works,” Vasco Pimenta, is hopeful that local buyers would be interested to look at its technology and see its potential to further improve the quality of their products.

CESL Asia is currently in discussion with relevant authorities to invest in its third and fourth Concentration Photovoltaic Power Plants in Southern Portugal. LV