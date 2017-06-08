CESL Asia to host sports day this Saturday

CESL Asia is slated to hold its CESL Asia and Friends Sport Fun Day this coming Saturday at the Workers Stadium, with this edition expected to feature a greater number of participants and supporting entities than previous ones.

The event is expected to gather partners in government, the private sector and community groups in Macau, all united by their common interest in promoting social integration and the harmonious development of the community.

The funds raised from CESL Asia contributions and event participants will be donated to the Macau Special Olympics (MSO) to support its local charitable undertakings.

The annual sports day aims to promote healthy activities among MSO students.

“We believe that […] the community can give [the students] more opportunities to work as it’s really hard for them to get a job,” said CESL Asia’s chief financial officer Pamela Chow.

“This is why we hope we can influence the community and even our clients [to] help support MSO,” she added.

This year’s edition aims to attract a greater number of participants by including a bocce ball tournament alongside the annual football tournament.

The bocce tournament is designed to foster face-to-face interactions among participating teams of MSO athletes and families, and also to cultivate mutual understanding. According to the organizer, the event will also feature a kids’ corner.

There will be about 50 individuals expected to play football and bocce during the event, along with about 100 volunteers.

According to Chow, CESL expects between 200 and 300 people to attend the event.

The chief financial officer also noted that this year’s event is expected to attract a growth in the number of participants, compared to previous editions.

“There’s a growth [in participants]. There’s so many more people that are joining in. Those companies are well-known companies [and] we hope that we can bring a good message to the community,” Chow said.

Supporting entities of this event include local banks, gaming operators, universities and local associations.

The annual sports day event is part of the “CESL Asia Social Investment” scheme, which commenced 20 years ago.

Chow said that the company aims to invest in the local community in a bid to help “grow a city” – the company’s motto.

“Apart from growing the city, we hope build up relationship with all the companies, especially those companies that contribute to Macau’s community. That’s why we try to connect everyone together,” Chow said. LV