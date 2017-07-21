Charity Run opens new category for the elderly

Caritas Macau is hosting its second Charity Run on October 8, with a new group category to accommodate the elderly.

Co-hosted with the University of Macau, Caritas Macau is offering a new ‘Exercise Walking’ category targeting the elderly or participants who wish to walk for 1.6 km.

This year’s run has also extended the distance to meet the needs of participants who want to run farther. The run now includes distances of 3.3km and 6.6 km.

The run has four categories: “Open Category A and B,” “Family Category,” “Rehabilitation Category,” and “Exercise Walking Category.”

Entry to the run costs MOP100 and participants are also encouraged to donate additional amounts.

Paul Pun, secretary general of Caritas Macau, expressed his hopes that this year’s event would attract 2,000 participants – similar to last year’s attendance.

However, Pun is also confident that, with the support of its co-host, the event will exceed last year’s attendance due to the introduction of the new category.

The Charity Run will again be held at UM, as Pun noted that the premises are capable of accommodating their targeted number of participants.

“With the support of UM, we would also be able to gather more people and know the school environment,” said Pun.

“One main [goal] is to alert the society of Macau [that events] not funded by the government are still able to [raise funds] if they offer support,” he continued.

Pun reiterated that all proceeds would go to Caritas Macau’s social facility development, namely its latest initiative to provide wheelchair access to the elderly, dubbed the “upstairs and downstairs service”.

The service assists wheelchair- bound elderly individuals who reside in apartments without elevators.

“[It’s for] those who live in apartments with no elevators. We assist those [elderly] to go down, to go hospitals and meet with families,” Pun explained, adding that the number of users has significantly increased in both June and July.

On average, two to three elderly persons use this service daily.

“We hope that with the support of the upcoming function, we’ll be able to generate more funds to extend more services to senior citizens and wheelchair users,” Pun added.

Pun added that following the service’s Macau launch in December, Hong Kong has also begun providing similar services.

Meanwhile, Grace Chau, acting director at UM’s Office of Sports Affairs, also noted that the university is making efforts to increase the number of participants in the charity run.

According to Chau, the university is encouraging its students to adopt a healthy lifestyle and motivating them to participate in the upcoming event.

“We opened a registration counter at our sports complex and it’s also open to the public. We [will] also cooperate with our track and field association so they can volunteer to participate in running or helping the organization,” said Chau.

Applications are open from tomorrow until September 10.

Pun stated that the size of participants’ donations would not affect their priority in the race.