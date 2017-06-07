Chilean lawmaker visits Macau to foster cooperation

Chilean lawmaker Ramón Farías visited Macau for the first time and was accompanied by José González Serrano, Consul General of Chile in Hong Kong and Macau, and Sonia Chan, the vice-president of the Macau Association for the Promotion of Exchange between Asia-Pacific and Latin America (MAPEAL).

Lawmaker Chui Sai Peng received the Chilean delegation at the Legislative Assembly’s building. They discussed the legislative system and operation of their respective governments.

Chile, a South American country, allows gambling to take place within its borders, but the Chilean gaming industry is not as well-developed as in Macau.

Farías was particularly interested in the laws and regulations regarding Macau’s gaming industry. He believes that the Chilean government can learn from Macau’s management of the gaming industry.

The two sides also exchanged opinions on the continuation of cooperation between Macau and Chile.

In regard to economy and trade, Serrano believes that a free trade agreement between Macau and Chile can be launched to strengthen bilateral economic and trade cooperation.

Serrano also suggested that Macau and Valparaíso, a Chilean city, be connected as sister cities.

Farías is the first Chilean Deputy to visit Macau, and he said that there will be more opportunities for Macau and Chile to enter cooperation in the future.