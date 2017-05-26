China-PSC fund headquarters to be unveiled during int’l infrastructure forum

The China-Portuguese speaking countries (PSC) cooperation and development fund headquarters and protocol signing ceremony will be one of the highlights of this year’s edition of the 8th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum.

The two-day event, to be held at The Venetian Macao on June 1 and 2, intends to be a platform for cooperation and exchanges for global enterprises, investors and professionals, especially those from Portuguese-

speaking countries and those along the route of the Belt and Road Initiative.

During a press conference held yesterday held by the Macau Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), the vice president of the China International Contractors Association, Yu Xiaohong, stressed that the forum will “mark the official launching of the development fund in Macau, that will provide consultancy and project financing services to enterprises.”

Yu further mentioned the publishing of the “Belt and Road” infrastructure cooperation authoritative indexes and reports. He also discussed the extension of the connectivity and development plans to not only the Portuguese-speaking countries, but also to the African, Latin American and Caribbean regions.

Yu also stated most of these countries and regions will be represented on this forum at the highest level. An expected 28 ministerial-level guests and officials from 23 African countries and 11 ministerial-level guests and officials from Latin American and Caribbean countries will attend.

“As of May 23, 55 ministerial-level guests and officials from 43 countries and regions have confirmed their participation,” said Yu, adding that 12 of them are from countries along the “Belt and Road” region and eight are from Portuguese-speaking countries.

Replying to questions of the media, Irene Lau, Executive Director of IPIM said that the event “is in line with the establishing of Macau as a convention center,” remarking that the event “has reached its peak in terms of participants.”

Lau also mentioned that in comparison with the previous edition, this year’s forum “will be of a much larger scale” due to the presence of “one more country” and especially due to “more participants from Mainland China that will add more in terms of capital and human resources.”

The event, which this year focuses on innovation and sustainability, will also be another opportunity to “provide a platform for cooperation and exchanges for global enterprises, investors and professionals, especially for those from the countries along the route of the Belt and Road Initiative and the Portuguese-speaking countries,” the president of IPIM, Jackson Chang said at the opening speech.