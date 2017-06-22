Chui visits Shanghai to strengthen ties

Chief Executive, Chui Sai On, is in Shanghai for a two-day visit. He is due to meet leaders of the Shanghai municipality to review current cooperation and explore further ties.

His visit is an effort to “expand cooperation on MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) business, cultural affairs, medical and health sector services, and the training of civil servants.”

“Macau will continue to assist Shanghai businesses to explore opportunities in Portuguese- speaking countries,” he said yesterday before leaving Macau.

According to a statement issued by the Government Information Bureau, Macau and Shanghai have a long history of close relations. Such ties included Shanghai sending experienced doctors to Macau in order to train a greater number of medical professionals. The two cities also signed a memorandum in 2012 on strengthening financial cooperation in relation to the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone and on mutual contributions to the process of internationalizing the use of the renminbi.

During his two-day visit to Shanghai, Chui will be attending an event to mark the 75th anniversary of the Tai Fung Bank and the launch of the institution’s Shanghai branch.

In other comments, Chui stressed that the government has dedicated all possible efforts to protecting Macau’s cultural heritage. The government does not believe Macau is under risk of being taken off the UNESCO world heritage list and maintains that the government will not do anything to negatively affect the Historic Center of Macau.

Chui added that local authorities “maintained constant and close touch” with UNESCO experts and often invited them to Macau.

On the issue of public housing, Chui stated that the government is determined to use plots in Avenida Wai Long in Taipa for the accommodation of public housing units. He added that departments under the secretary for Transport and Public Works are working on planning the project.