Cinematheque Passion to be inaugurated this week

The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) has issued a statement confirming that an inauguration ceremony will be held on Thursday (March 30) for the newly-revamped Cinematheque Passion, which will open to the public the following day.

The ceremony will feature the screening of three short films by local Macau directors Tracy Choi, Chao Koi Wang and António Faria, with “Cinematheque” as the overarching theme.

The cinema house, located at Travessa da Paixão No. 13, is a three-storey multifunctional building that offers film screenings, local video storage, and a lending library for film journals and books. Local film materials and videos, periodicals and magazines are available for residents in the film information room on the first floor.

Operated by CUT Ltd., Cinematheque Passion will promote film culture in the city, particularly Macau films. Locals and tourists will be able to use the facility and enjoy local and international films.

Each month, the cinema house will host different thematic film festivals or programs, such as the “Director-in-Focus” program.

According to the IC statement, two or three international films will also premiere in Macau every month.

For two weekends each month, local shorts or feature-length films will be screened at the Cinematheque under the “Discover Macau: Local Indies Revisited” program.

“For the first month, April, we will be focusing on local talent and showcasing works from Macau over the last 20 years. These include short films, which are very popular in Macau, and feature-length films,” Albert Chu, chairman of the CUT association – affiliated with CUT Ltd. – told the Times in an interview earlier this month.