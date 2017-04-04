Commission created to supervise public administration reform

The government has taken a step forward to advance the reform of Macau’s public administration by creating the Commission for the Coordination of Public Administration Reform.

A notice published yesterday in the Official Gazette indicates that the Coordination Committee has been established to coordinate the implementation of measures for the reform of public administration. The committee will supervise the strategies related to the definition, planning and coordination of the goals of the public administration reform and create policies for the modernization of the MSAR.

Included in this plan is the reform of the management of civil servant workers, the adjustment of the organizational structure and optimization of procedures of the public administration, as well as the development of the Electronic Government (e-government). These measures are some among many to modernize the public administration and increase its effectiveness.

The order also dictates the composition of the Coordination Committee that will be chaired by the Secretary for Administration and Justice, Sonia Chan and will also have members such as the Chief of the Office of the CE (or a representative nominated by it), Chief of Staff from each Secretariat from the government, and the director of the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau.