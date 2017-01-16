Consumer Council compares local internet service providers

Two local internet service providers have provided nine and five different monthly plans, respectively, as revealed in a survey by the Consumer Council.

The survey covered fiber broadband services offered by both internet service providers, and showed that consumers do not usually change internet service providers within a short period of time.

The monthly plans feature different upload and download speeds. All plans include unlimited usage of time, and plans with equivalent upload and download speeds differ in price by about 3 to 9 percent.

The council stated that users should also compare the terms and conditions and the quality of both internet service providers; especially key items, such as checking fees.

According to the survey results, one of the internet service providers waived its first-time checking fee (non-office hours) but subsequently charged consumers MOP100 (office hours) or MOP200 (non- office hours).

The other internet service provider offers free checking, and does not require an initial deposit. However, a fee will be charged if consumers cancel their contract before the service commences.