Consumer satisfaction recorded historical peak

The Institute for Sustainable Development (ISD) of the Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST) published the Macau Consumer Satisfaction Index 2017 this week, and Macau residents’ satisfaction regarding shopping and dining in Macau recorded the highest score in the history of the index.

Between May 4 and 23, 810 (876 in 2016) local residents aged over 16 were interviewed over the phone for the annual report.

The survey consisted of four sections regarding customer satisfaction: Macau shopping (in particular, clothing) and restaurants, and Zhuhai shopping and restaurants.

Within each category the results have been compiled into indexes of product and service quality, as well as comparisons between prices and goods.

Shopping satisfaction in Macau recorded the highest score (74.3) in 11 years, representing a 3.2 percent increase year-on-year.

Two of the three factors that affected the satisfaction are product quality and service quality and they both recorded the highest scores in history.

In turn, the levels of satisfaction for local restaurants increased 1.6 percent, recording 70.9 points, which also marks the highest point in 11 years.

Macau residents’ satisfaction with shopping in Zhuhai has worsened in comparison to last year’s results, while their satisfaction with restaurants in Zhuhai has increased.

Regarding the former, a 1.5 percent drop was recorded (66.5 last year, 65.5 this year), while restaurant satisfaction increased 5 percent, now standing at 69.5.

Chan Lai Kow, director of the Institute for Sustainable Development (ISD) at MUST, noted that Macau’s economy has begun to improve after an adjustment period in the past, and as the RMB’s exchange rate stabilizes, retailers in Macau will have higher pressure in terms of operating costs.

Under this condition, Chan suggested that Macau’s retailers, in the future, should maintain good product quality and service quality.

Chan pointed out that Macau’s retailers should consider how to use promotions to maintain a high level of customer satisfaction.

According to Chan, local retailers and the catering industry should attract and retain more local customers and tourists.

The director suggested that both the retail and the catering industries should improve their comprehensive competitiveness.

According to Chan, local retailers and the catering industry should seize good opportunities to improve their business operation while Macau is developing itself into a world tourism and leisure center and a platform between China and Portuguese-speaking countries.

This marks the 11th year the index has been published, and also the 10th consecutive year that Macau has beaten Zhuhai in terms of satisfaction figures.