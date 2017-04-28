Cooperation | MSAR and Gansu sign consumer protection protocol

The Macao Consumer Council and the Gansu Consumers Association signed a consumer protection protocol to establish a mechanism for case transfers, information exchange, and other co-operations this week in Macau.

The council indicated that it has been trying to further its co-operation with provinces and regions included in the One Belt, One Road region. Both the Council and Gansu Consumers Association agree that co-operation between the two parties will help establish a healthy consumption environment and thus encourage economic development.

The protocol between the two consumer organizations provides consumers with a fast and convenient mechanism to solve their disputes and encourage consumers’ confidence.

Meanwhile, due to differences in shopping habits in the two regions, the Council and Gansu Consumers Association will exchange information on consumer protection periodically to encourage a harmonious consumer environment.

These consumer incentives will benefit the economic development in both places and contribute to the One Belt, One Road strategic economic co-operation.

The president of the Executive Committee of the Consumer Council, Wong Hong Neng, and the President of Gansu Consumers Association, Chen Qi Shou, hope to elevate the standard of consumer protection work in the two locations so that consumers are more secure.