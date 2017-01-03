Corporate bits | Crowd celebrates NYE at Sands Resorts Cotai Strip

Sands Resorts Cotai Strip Macao amassed over 20,000 visitors who were entertained by the countdown celebrations at The Venetian Macao’s outdoor lagoon and The Parisian Macao.

According to a statement from Sands China, the New Year Eve (NYE) countdown celebration, which involved an Electronic Dance Music (EDM) party, had thrilled the crowd.

At Sands Cotai Central, families experienced an early New Year countdown as part of King Julien’s New Year’s Eve Party with The DreamWorks All-Stars.

At The Venetian Macao, free performances included the Lucky 5 band, while an NYE dance crew performed up-tempo moves to the latest hits along with U.S. funk-rock band Andy Frasco & The U.N.

A specially created New Year’s Eve countdown projection wrapped up the evening by transforming the entire façade of The Venetian Macao into a clock for the final 10 minutes of 2016.

At the stroke of midnight, the crowd saw a fireworks display which welcomed 2017 in.

Meanwhile, inside The Venetian Macao, revelers were also celebrating two events, namely the “Ministry of Sound New Year’s Eve Countdown After Party” with Shaun Frank and Delaney Jane and the “17 Happy Gathering – LEXUS 2017 JSTV New Year’s Eve Concert.”