Corporate bits | Ice World back at the Venetian Macao

The annual indoor frozen wonderland, “Kung Fu Panda Adventure Ice World with the DreamWorks All-Stars,” is returning to The Venetian Macao’s Cotai Expo from March 16 to July 9.

Supported by the Macau Government Tourism Office (MGTO), the event features thousands of multi-colored ice blocks carved into sculptures by a team of craftsmen from Harbin in northern China, which will be displayed across seven zones.

The team, led by Wei Xiangji, comprises about 40 craftsmen including eight ice carvers and 28 ice builders, as well as lighting designers and power technicians. Wei has visited countries including the U.S., Germany, Cambodia, South Korea, Malaysia and Thailand for professional exhibitions and events.

The team is co-led by Xu Yuping, who has also travelled abroad for ice sculpture events, winning prizes at events such as the Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo.

According to organizers at a recent media preview, 2.5 million pounds of ice will be used to create the frozen art.

This year’s event includes lights and sound effects, as well as a host of colorful new DreamWorks Animation characters from “Kung Fu Panda,” “Madagascar,” “Shrek,” “How To Train Your Dragon,” “The Croods” and “Trolls”.

New additions to the event include themed games and desserts, as well as meet-and-greets with DreamWorks All-Stars characters.

Other attractions include a “Heroes Mask Creation” activity, a merchandise corner and a game corner. LV