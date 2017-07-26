Corporate bits | Jacky Cheung adds sixth concert at the Venetian Macao

Hong Kong singer and actor, Jacky Cheung, will add a sixth show to his “Suncity Group Presents: A Classic Tour Jacky Cheung World Tour Macau” at The Venetian Macao, due to popular demand and sell-out shows. The new concert will be held on August 20 after those held on August 11 to 13, and 18 to 19.

According to a press release from The Venetian, Cheung is one of the biggest names in Hong Kong’s dynamic music industry and a successful international star, and the demand for a new concert is a testament to his enduring appeal.

Cheung’s last tour was five years ago, which broke the Guinness World Records for most tickets sold and for most concerts held within a single tour by a Chinese singer.

For his upcoming tour, Cheung plans to combine his past, present and future to create a new international Chinese music extravaganza. Visually, he plans to use fire as a major element in symbolizing eternity and representing his own classic songs.

Tickets for the concert are priced at MOP1680, MOP1280, MOP280 and MOP380.

BMW to build electric mini in Oxford despite looming Brexit

Germany’s BMW will make the electric version of its Mini compact cars at its factory in Oxford, England, a decision that comes at a time when automakers are scrutinizing investment plans due to Britain’s impending departure from the European Union.

BMW AG said yesterday the battery-powered Mini would be based on the three-door model. Most of those are already made at the Oxford plant. The electric drivetrain is to be made in Germany at factories in Landshut and Dingolfing, Germany.

The company said it had neither sought nor received assurances that it would not be hit with border taxes when it ships parts to Britain. Currently Britain enjoys tariff-free trade with the other 27 members. Britain’s future trade relationship with the EU is uncertain and will be the topic of complex negotiations over the coming months and possibly years. The two sides have until March, 2019 to reach a new agreement, unless an extension is agreed.