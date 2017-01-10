Corporate bits | The Manor presents Valentine’s Day menu

Chefs at The Manor have crafted a six-course Valentine’s menu designed around the “Six Degrees of Love” for a luxurious dinner for two.

Recently recognized for its distinctive design by the Hong Kong Restaurants Interior Design Awards, The Manor will offer its Valentine’s menu from February 10 to 18.

According to a press release issued by St. Regis, the six-course dinner begins with “Gillardeau Oyster with Tequila Lime Granite and Cucumber.”

In another salute to Valentine’s Day, The St. Regis Bar is offering “Luscious Pair” cocktails for couples to enjoy throughout the month of February. These cocktails are made with orange-infused gin and champagne with a fruity palette of orange, strawberry, peach and apple flavors. The St. Regis Bar will be serving “Luscious Pair” from February 1 to 28.

The “Six Degrees of Love” set dinner for two is available from February 10 to 18 at The Manor. SPG members enjoy a 20 percent discount.

Air products bids for China’s largest industrial gas maker

Air Products & Chemicals Inc. made an offer to buy China’s biggest producer of industrial gases as it seeks to compete with rivals such as Praxair Inc. in an industry marked by a wave of consolidation.

The Allentown, Pennsylvania-based maker of industrial and atmospheric gases said in a statement yesterday that it expressed preliminary, non-binding interest in acquiring all outstanding shares of Yingde Gases Group Co., subject to conditions.

The news sent shares of Yingde – which had been suspended starting Dec. 28 – up 16 percent to HKD3.34 in Hong Kong trading, giving the target a market value of HKD6.3 billion (USD 812 million). The advance was the biggest gain since Dec. 7, 2015.

Yingde also received interest from StellarS Capital, it said in a statement to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company will consider both proposals on Jan. 10.

A deal would help Air Products to leapfrog rivals in China, where Praxair has at least 22 wholly owned units and 10 joint ventures. An acquisition would also help Air Products respond to competition globally from its bigger rival, which last month agreed to buy Germany’s Linde AG to create the world’s largest supplier of industrial gases.