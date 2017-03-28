Corporate bits | MGM extends art basel HK tours to locals

MGM provided an opportunity for the Macau creative community to travel to Art Basel this month through the sponsorship of its parent Company, MGM Resorts International.

From March 23 to 25, MGM has invited Macau community members to join three separate tours to Art Basel Hong Kong.

Participants in the tours included 27 members of the Cultural Industries Fund and the Committee of Cultural Industries, as well as a group of 18 students and professors from the Visual Arts and Design bachelor’s degree programs of the Macau Polytechnic Institute.

The tours began in the morning with a ride on the MGMRI Sponsored Tram Project, “Twenty-Five Minutes Older” by Hong Kong artist Kingsley Ng, followed by a journey through Wan Chai and its revamp of Lei Tung street through creative initiatives, and concluded with a tour at Art Basel.

The gaming operator added in a statement that the tour groups were given the opportunity to interact with Ng, who is known for creating conceptual art projects that are community-engaging.

CESL Asia cooperates with ‘spin.works’

CESL Asia is set to showcase its association with “Spin. Works” at the upcoming 2017 Macau International Environmental Co-operation Forum & Exhibition.

“Spin.Works” is a Portuguese technology company that applies proprietary space technology to unmanned craft equipped with high-tech intelligence, resulting in a wide variety of applications.

According to a statement issued by CESL Asia, the firm is also working to foster Sino-Luso economic and social development with investments and operations in both markets, specifically in terms of advancing the use of sustainable energy and technology solutions.

The local company has so far invested in two Concentration Photovoltaic Power Plants in Southern Portugal.

The company pledged to further its investments into “seed to table” programs and into applying state-of-the-art technologies in energy and agriculture projects.