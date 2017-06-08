Corporate bits | MGM launches art workshops

MGM Macau is launching a series of art workshops with the theme of “Gold” throughout this summer, celebrating its ongoing exhibition “A Golden Way of Life – Très’Ors.”

A total of four art workshops will be conducted by local artists and professionals, who will share their artistry and creativity with art enthusiasts, according to a press release issued by the gaming operator.

A “Recycled Wine Bottle Craft Workshop” will be conducted on June 17, 18, 24 or 25. The workshop will allow participants to repurpose empty wine bottles and turn them into decorative vases with gold paint, gold powder and other golden touch- ups. “Midas Touch – Gilding Workshop,” which will be held in July, will allow participants to learn how to use the various tools in this specialized craft.

MGM Macau is also hosting “More Broken, More Beautiful – Kintsukuroi Workshop” and “Tiny Golden World – Creative Frames Workshop” in July and August.

City of Dreams’ ‘the tasting room’ reopens with new chef and menu

Two-Michelin-starred “The Tasting Room”, at City of Dreams is reopening with a new head chef and an all-new menu of delights.

The French dining destination – which holds a Forbes Five-Star rating and is one of two Macau restaurants to feature in the 2017 Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list – will now be helmed by Chef Fabrice Vulin.

Chef Fabrice draws upon his close relationships with artisanal food suppliers in France and beyond to source exclusive and premium ingredients, according to a statement issued by Melco Resorts & Entertainment.

Chef Fabrice’s new menu of classic and contemporary French dishes, available for a limited time, is the vintage Blonde d’Aquitaine beef from sixth-generation Parisian master butcher Alexandre Polmard.

Among the other menu highlights are white caviar by Kaviari of Paris, the ‘Rolls-Royce of Oysters’, fine cheeses including a 48-month Comté from world-class fromager Bernard Antony and multi-award-winning olive oil from Morocco.