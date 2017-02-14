Corporate bits | MGM Macau launches new gastronomy concepts

MGM Macau has added two new concept restaurants to its gastronomic lineup with the opening of North and South. Located at Square Eight, which has undergone a UDS7 million reconceptualization, North and South offer distinct flavors from the northern and southern regions of China.

With contrasting décor and different menus, both aim to entice diners with open kitchens that bring to life fragrances, flavors and authenticity, according to a statement issued by the gaming operator.

Diners can also appreciate artwork including creations by local artist Victor Marreiros and calligrapher Mok Wa-Kei, which add color and character to the walls of each space.

North features cuisine from northern and central China, offering extensive choices ranging from cold appetizers, steamed buns, congees, noodles, pancakes, dumplings and specialty dishes. Along with popular meat dishes, North also offers a selection of live seafood, which may be prepared in a variety of ways.

South specializes in dishes from Hong Kong and Guangdong. The Cantonese café concept restaurant is open 24 hours a day.

With a roasted goose station and a semi-open wok kitchen, diners can watch chefs cook their favorite treats of stir-fried noodles, rice and vegetables.

The menu includes braised dishes such as tender beef brisket, dim sum, congees and hearty soups.

Longines Masters ended in Hong Kong with tremendous final stage

The Longines Masters of Hong Kong culminated on Sunday afternoon with the outstanding victory of Christian Ahlmann on Caribis Z during the Longines Grand Prix in presence of Longines Ambassador of Elegance Aaron Kwok. The Asian stage is the last leg of the series which began in Los Angeles in October 2016 and continued in Paris in December 2016. Longines is the title partner and official timekeeper of this intercontinental event which gathers some of the world’s best riders and horses. In addition to presenting the Official Watch of the event, a new model of The Longines Equestrian Collection, Longines also offered the public an historic exhibition in tribute to the 60th anniversary of its Flagship collection.

Christian Ahlmann on Caribis Z won the Longines Grand Prix of the Longines Masters of Hong Kong on Sunday afternoon. The German rider passed Ludger Beerbaum on Casello and Max Kühner on Cornet Kalua, respectively ranked second and third during this high level-

showjumping competition. Longines Ambassador of Elegance Aaron Kwok was present to enjoy the performance of the riders and to present a Longines watch to the winner.

The Longines Grand Prix is the climax of each stage of the Longines Masters from Los Angeles to Hong Kong through Paris. This high-level competition allows riders to compete for the prizes of the series, 2.25 million euros for three consecutive victories in the same season, or 1 million euros for three consecutive victories from one season to the next.