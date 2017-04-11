Corporate bits | the roadhouse macau donates mop51,000 to artm

The Roadhouse Macau restaurant at Broadway, Galaxy Macau auctioned off a Bruce Lee portrait by Irish artist, Barry Jazz Finnegan, with the proceeds of MOP51,000 going to the ARTM (the Association of Rehabilitation of Drug Abusers of Macau). This donation will support the work they do within the Macau community.

“We were really happy to be able to auction such an amazing portrait with Barry’s help and give the proceeds to ARTM, an association we’ve been supporting since 2010”, shared Tess Carruthers, owner and managing director at The Roadhouse Macau.

“It’s something we always try to do, give back to this community. We know how important their work is and it’s our pleasure and mission to support them in all ways we can,” Carruthers added, as cited in a press release issued by the firm.

Augusto Nogueira, President of Direction of the ARTM, noted that with such organized fundraising events and support, the association can ensure the improvement of its services.

Sands cotai central marks 5th anniversary with family oriented activities

Sands Cotai Central is celebrating its fifth anniversary with promotions and offers for visitors and hotel guests until May 7.

A commemorative celebration was held yesterday in Paradise Gardens to officially mark the occasion.

During the fifth anniversary celebrations, visitors to Sands Cotai Central will be offered a series of promotions and activities, including some Easter events especially for children.

Giant celebratory decorative installations will also be on display on Bridge of Stars, Sands Cotai Central’s East Lobby, and Holiday Inn Lobby.

Sands Cotai Central is offering a range of fun family-

oriented activities for both hotel guests and visitors.

“As the center for family, fun and adventure, Sands Cotai Central is dedicated to delivering unparalleled resort experiences for both leisure and business travellers alike,” said Ruth Boston, senior vice president of Marketing and Brand Management of Sands China Ltd.