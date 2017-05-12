Corporate bits | Sands China celebrates mother’s day with local association





A group of approximately 60 children and parents from the Association for the Parents of the Mentally Handicapped celebrated the upcoming Mother’s Day with close to 40 Sands China Care Ambassadors on Saturday afternoon.

The group visited Ice World together at The Venetian, according to the gaming operator’s press release.

Sands China’s celebration also featured flowers and a donation to the association.

The Care Ambassadors also helped the children gift flowers to their parents in honor of the holiday, courtesy of the company’s in-house floral department.

In addition, Sands China has purchased handmade flowers made by members of the association to give to female diners at selected Sands China restaurants on Mother’s Day – which has been a tradition at Sands China since 2012.

This Sunday, the handmade flowers will be distributed during lunch and dinner hours at several restaurants within Sands China.

MGM signs ‘occupational safety and health charter’

To further promote occupational health and safety (OHS), MGM signed the “Occupational Safety and Health Charter”, witnessed by the Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL). The signing ceremony was held at MGM Macau’s back-

of-house area on May 10.

Meanwhile, an OHS game fair was held on the same day in the back-of-house area to raise awareness of OHS issues among team members through interactive and educational games.

Grant Bowie, CEO and executive director of MGM China Holdings, said, “The ‘Occupational Safety and Health Charter’ is an important pledge an employer makes to its employees. […] As we expand our Golden Lion Team with the opening of MGM Cotai, we will continue to promote a positive health and safety culture with the support of DSAL.”

MGM’s OHS approach is guided by the Occupational Health and Safety Policy and Manual, which aligned with the OHSAS 18001 Occupational Health and Safety Standard. Its performance is monitored by our Board-level Risk and Safety Committee.