Corporate bits | Sands China holds events with Macau Deaf Association

Around 100 Sands China employees participated in events jointly organized by Sands China Ltd and the Macau Deaf Association (MDA) last Friday and Saturday at The Venetian Macao and the MDA service center as part of the company’s Care Ambassador Program. The program aims to work towards a better Macau through serving the local community.

The events included a discussion on the U.N. Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, which was established in 2006 and came into force in Macau in 2008. The Sands China Care Ambassadors learned about the Macau government’s definition of disability, and were introduced to the ways the government provides assistance to the deaf in the city.

In addition, the care ambassadors received a lesson on the science of hearing, as well as aspects of Macau sign language, including learning how to sign some of Macau’s cultural heritage sites such as A-Ma Temple and the Ruins of St. Paul’s.

According to a press release from Sands, the Sands China Care Ambassador program was founded in 2009, and has since contributed more than 10,000 hours of voluntary community service in the city.

BNU employees visit mentally handicapped association

The BNU employee association visited Kai Hong Center of the Macau Association for the Mentally Handicapped last Saturday.

Employees from BNU, along with members from the center, made “fortune rice bags.” These are small packs of rice that are said to bring good fortune to homes and families, made by mixing them with the rice used in private households, according to BNU’s public relations officer Kathy Mok.

BNU purchased these bags of fortune rice from the members of the center and will be distributing them to the elderly during an elderly home visit next month.

BNU’s chief executive officer, Pedro Cardoso, expressed the company’s commitment to fulfilling corporate social responsibilities. According to a press release issued by BNU, he said: “We will continue to contribute to the community, and send our love and care to minorities.”