Corporate bits | Sands China participates in world challenge day

Sands China team members participated in World Challenge Day on Wednesday. Over 150 team members from across all Sands China properties gathered at The Parisian Macao, as cited in a statement issued by the gaming operator.

Representatives from theSports Bureau (ID) led Sands China team members to complete a World Challenge Day exercise activity organized by the ID and the Macau Civic and Municipal Affairs Bureau.

World Challenge Day is an annual event in Macau sanctioned by the Association For International Sport for All and the Asian Sport for All Association.

Its goal is to generate awareness of the importance of exercise in maintaining a healthy lifestyle by motivating people to be physically active for 15 minutes in a World Challenge Day activity.

MGM Macau to launch riesling wine month

Throughout the month of June, MGM Macau guests can sample a wide array of culinary delights and Riesling wine at Imperial Court Chinese Restaurant, Pastry Bar and ABA Bar.

The gaming operator said in a statement that the offer is part of a summertime “Deutsche Riesling Week”.

Riesling is one of the noble grape varieties that can produce diverse styles of white wine, especially sweeter German wines. These comprise of alluring floral bouquets, as well as hints of honey and fruit aromas, such as peach and apricot.

MGM Macau is promoting various offers at the three restaurants. The offers include pairing Riesling wine with a Dim Sum Tasting Lunch at Imperial Court, a Riesling- inspired cake and cocktail at Pastry Bar, and a Germany Riesling “Tasting Flight” with a sommelier’s selection at ABA Bar.

Cotai Water Jet launches promotions

Cotai Water Jet is offering a range of promotions, including a MasterCard ‘buy one get one free’ special and complimentary access to Level 7 of The Parisian Macao’s Eiffel Tower upon presenting same-day ferry tickets.

The ferry service company is also offering a 15 percent discount on tickets to holders of designated airline boarding passes, and discounts on City Route tickets to those holding Kung Fu Panda Adventure Ice World tickets.

Passengers who purchase full-fare adult tickets for the City route or Airport route using World MasterCard or World Elite MasterCard are entitled to a complimentary Cotai First class ticket for the same route. The promotion ends July 14.