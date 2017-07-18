Corporate bits | Top honors for MGM in institutional investor magazine

MGM China Holdings Limited has received six awards from a leading financial publication, Institutional Investor. The company received honors in all polled categories under the gaming and lodging sector.

MGM China was awarded the “Most Honored Company” for the third consecutive year and was awarded first place in the “Best Investor Relations Program” for the fifth consecutive year in the 2017 All-Asia Executive Team survey. The company received third place for “Best Analyst Day.”

Chief executive officer of MGM China, Grant Bowie, received first place for “Best CEO” while chief financial officer, Hubert Wang, received second place for “Best CFO.” Investor relations head, Sidney Luk, received first place for “Best IR Professional.”

According to a press release from MGM, Bowie expressed his appreciation to the Macau team and stated that the proven track record and team effort demonstrates that Macau companies can compete globally and meet best- in-class global standards.

The Institutional Investor’s 2017 All-Asia Executive Team ranking was based on a survey of buy-side analysts, money managers and sell-side researchers at securities firms and financial institutions that cover Asia. A polling of 2,510 companies across 18 sectors determined the results of the rankings.

Venetian presents stand-up comedy by Bob Lam

Hong Kong radio host, actor, and comedian, Bob Lam, will be holding his first stand- up comedy show in Macau, titled “Bob’s Up Macau 2017” at The Venetian Macao on September 2.

According to a press release from the Venetian, Lam will perform a stand-up routine that will look at his career and the ups and downs of working in Hong Kong’s entertainment industry. The show’s name, “Bob’s Up,” hints at Lam’s determination to make it as a top Hong Kong MC.

Lam’s first stand-up appearance was in 2015 for “Bob’s Up at Queen Elizabeth Stadium 2015” in Hong Kong, which was attended by an audience of more than 5,000.

Lam has appeared in numerous films, including the films Black Comedy and Lan Kwai Fong. He has also appeared in TV shows that were aired in Hong Kong.

The show will be held at the Venetian Theatre. Tickets are priced at MOP880, MOP680, MOP480 and MOP280.