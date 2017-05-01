Costa Nunes Kindergarten re-launches yearbook

José da Costa Nunes Kindergarten has launched its yearbook containing photos of its events, after halting its publication for a year.

The 2013-14 and 2014-15 yearbook consists of photos at the school’s events including Christmas parties, carnivals, and Mother’s Day celebrations.

Launched last week, the yearbook was made in collaboration with the school’s Parents Association.

The school’s director Lola Flores do Rosário noted that Chinese parents are becoming increasingly interested in having their children immersed in Portuguese culture, adding that its number of students will increase this coming academic year.

“Now we have 183 students. Next year, we will double this number of children,” the director informed the Times.

When questioned on whether this increase in students would result in changes to its curriculum in September, the director said, “If we need to change something to make it better for the kids, I think I’ll do it.”

The Secretary of Social Affairs and Culture, Alexis Tam, attended the book launch. Speaking on the sidelines of the event, he told the press that the Education and Youth Affairs Bureau (DSEJ) is handling the troubled Hotel Estoril project and a public tender is expected to be launched this year.

Tam revealed that the project will include school facilities for music and dance and a youth center.

The education bureau is handling the project with assistance from the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) and Land, Public Works and Transport Bureau (DSSOPT).

“This is not a small project. […] First we are concerned with the design,” said Tam.

The secretary further reiterated that local citizens would be prioritized when hiring Portuguese teachers.

According to him, priority will be given to holders of a permanent resident card, with teachers only being employed from Portugal when needed.

“Do not worry, because if there are no permanent resident card holders qualified to meet all our needs, we have a direct connection to Portugal for the recruitment of teachers,” Tam added. LV