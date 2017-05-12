Court | Prosecutors lay out list of Ho Chio Meng’s ‘schemes’

The trial of the city’s former top prosecutor Ho Chio Meng has reached its last stage, with closing submissions being made. The prosecution has priority in delivering the closing speech.

The two prosecutors, Chan Tsz King and Kuok U Man, began the speech with a statement that they were “gloomy in proceeding with the closing submission” because the defendant, Ho, was formerly the highest official of the Prosecution Office (MP).

The prosecutors said the MP was “sad and ashamed” by Ho’s conduct, with the prosecution stating their hope that this case would highlight to society the principle that every person is equal before the law, and the foundations of the rule of law would not be shaken because of this case.

At the beginning of yesterday’s session, which commenced at 9.30 a.m., prosecutor Kuok reiterated that Wang Xiandi, said to have been an MP employee, rarely appeared at the MP facilities.

Ho said that Wang previously assisted Ho in recovering money sent overseas by the first Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Ao Man Long. Ao was the first Secretary for Transport and Public Works after the handover and he was reappointed in 2004. He is currently serving 28-and-a-half years in prison after being convicted in 2008 and 2009 of taking bribes, money laundering, and abusing his power to grant lucrative public contracts.

During yesterday’s trial, it was submitted that Ho eventually abandoned efforts to recover the money Ao illicitly sent abroad. Prosecutor Chan said that Ho’s decision harmed the state’s interests.

Kuok alleged that Ho “cheated his boss and concealed the truth from his subordinate, and contravened legal regulations. God’s mill grinds slowly but surely, and past crimes leave marks.”

Regarding the MP Teachers’ Resting Room at the 16th floor of the Hotline Center, which Ho allegedly used for his personal needs, Ho defended his actions saying that the allegations against him were “purely absurd and chicanery.” The resting room was apparently paid for by MP.

The prosecution revealed that the room was never used for Ho to host guests from work, but rather to host non-local people for purposes unrelated to MP.

In addition, Ho was alleged to have made an attempt to become chairman of a mainland Chinese culture association, without obtaining approval from mainland authorities.

“Ho, himself, cannot provide evidence,” declared prosecutor Chan.

“It was purely Ho’s personal interest and reputation, it was nothing related to the Office of the Prosecutor General,” said Chan.

The prosecutor questioned Ho’s previous claim that he had hosted MP guests there.

During previous trial sessions, witness Lai Kin Ian, former chief of the Office of the Prosecutor-General who was the previous director at his office, was said to have assisted Ho in misusing the place as his personal space. Many of the previous witnesses were unaware of the real utility of the teachers’ resting room.

Ho ordered his previous subordinates to handle business concerning the resting room, explaining that it was “confidential”. Prosecutor Chan queried this, saying, “teachers need to face students, how can it be confidential?”

Chan also said that he could not perceive the relationship between a mainland culture association and Ho to be confidential.

The prosecutor also pointed out the dubiousness of MP’s employees not having the keys for the room, although Ho’s brother and other defendants had them.

“It proves that Ho Chio Meng does not want other people to know what really is going on at this place,” remarked Chan.

Ho is also accused of having rented a Cheoc Van villa with MP’s public money, which he used for his own personal benefit.

At previous trials, Ho claimed that he would take his wife and offspring to the villa while meeting with guests, because he was simultaneously taking care of both his family and his work. Chan disputed Ho’s defense, describing it as consisting of “lies”.

Chan noted that regardless of what kind of guests were hosted at the villa, there were no records within MP nor with Ho personally.

The villa’s key was also found in Ho’s father’s house. Chan said that Ho used confidentiality as a reason for not permitting MP employees to ask questions about the villa.

Over a period of 10 years, MP spent slightly more than MOP 5 million renting the villa.

Ho was also charged for fraud, in which he used MP’s money to pay for personal trips to North Europe. For this, prosecutor Chan said that “Ho should be found guilty of serious fraud.”

The prosecution also argued that Ho should be sentenced for organizing criminal groups, referring to the 10 shelf companies.

Chan’s submissions stated that the shelf companies in the case had only one client, which turned out to be the office of the Prosecutor General.

“The companies have no human resources, no regulations, and no equipment,” said Chan, who deemed the operation of the shelf companies to be a form of organized crime. “It is not a common crime,” concluded Chan.

Yesterday’s trial finished at 12.30 p.m. and no sessions were carried out in the afternoon as the court had other arrangements.

The trial resumes today, with both the prosecution and the defense sides proceeding with their closing remarks.