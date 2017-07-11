Courts | Defendants in Ho’s case reach closing submission

The closing submission in the trial of other defendants in the former Prosecutor-General Ho Chio Meng’s case proceeded yesterday.

The prosecutors, in their closing submission, said that the case involving Macau’s former Prosecutor-General also involved the Public Prosecution Office (MP), in turn revealing MP shortcomings and as such, “it needs a lot of courage to reveal its own wound.”

The prosecution side said that the case had a negative impact on the MP’s image. However, the MP believes that after taking care of the ‘wound’, the day will come when it has recovered from this injury: “[The] MP’s work towards ensuring the rule of law cannot be stopped,” the report reads.

The MP added that it will let the public know that Macau is a city with rule of law.

In total, there are nine defendants involved in Ho’s case, not including Ho Chio Meng. The trial of these nine defendants has been ongoing for nearly five months.

The prosecutors divided the closing submission into different sections, including one where it accused Ho Chio Meng of various crimes.

Three defendants appeared at yesterday’s trial: Lai Kin Ian, Former Chief of Office of the Prosecutor General of Public Prosecutions Office, and businessmen Wong Kuok Wai and Mak Yim Tai.

The trial of Ho reached its final stage in May. The two prosecutors, Chan Tsz King and Kuok U Man, previously stated during the closing submission of Ho’s trial, that they were “gloomy in proceeding with the closing submission” because the defendant, Ho, was formerly the highest official of the MP.

The prosecutors said that the MP was “sad and ashamed” by Ho’s conduct, with the prosecution expressing their hope of seeing this case, highlighting in the eyes of the society, the principle that every person is equal before the law, and that the foundations of the rule of law will not be shaken because of this case.