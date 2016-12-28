Coutinho claims duties ‘unaffected’ by sons’ arrests

Legislator Pereira Coutinho clarified that the recent outcome of a case related to drug trafficking that involves his two sons will not affect his work and duties as lawmaker and president of The Macau Civil Servants Association (ATFPM).

The statement came during a crowded press conference held yesterday afternoon at the ATFPM headquarters.

“My behavior will not change in any way regarding the functions that I’m holding and that I will continue to hold for one more year as lawmaker at the Legislative Assembly [AL]. I’ll continue to be the same person and to execute my duties. Do not expect any slowdown from my side as I have a commitment with Macau citizens,” he said.

Questioned by the press if the case that involves both his sons, aged 31 and 27, would affect in any way his political career, possibly even jeopardizing the 2017 AL election run, Coutinho said: “Personally I’m not worried about any outcome from next year’s elections… I believe that in a democratic system we must be able to live with what people think of those that are working to serve Macau,” adding “I believe that people in Macau know how to distinguish between what I do personally, and the responsibilities that I assume [in office]. Equally, members of my family will have to assume their own responsibilities.”

Coutinho suggested that he was confident of his position due to the large number of supportive messages he received during the last few days, saying also that one of the primary goals of his press conference was to express his gratitude for this support. He noted: “I’m psychologically and emotionally in shape to face the future challenges.”

Regarding the question of whether he still plans to be a candidate for the AL, Coutinho replied, “Yes, I’m interested in running [for a new mandate] because I have a dream which is that the six standing committees of the AL have their doors open and allow journalists to have full access to the meetings and discussions of the laws that affect the citizens of Macau,” adding “that’s my mission for the time being and I’ll strive for that… On the day that the six standing committees start to have their doors open to the press and that I see that there are more people that would identify with our way of acting in the AL I could consider to change my role.”

Coutinho did not make many comments regarding the case that involves his two sons. He didn’t disclose any details about the case, claiming it is subject to legal confidentiality. “The case is still under investigation and so there isn’t a formal accusation as of yet,” he added.

According to Coutinho the older son (31) is currently subjected to preventive custody measures, while the younger one (27) was eventually released on bail.

In a statement issued by the lawmaker and distributed to the press on site, Coutinho also pointed out that he has been serving the community and solving their problems that “might have prevented me from paying enough attention to my own sons.”

According to previous media reports, the two sons of Coutinho were arrested on December 15 while picking up drugs claimed to be cannabis. The combined weight of the seized items was 1 kilogram and the drugs had an expected market value of about MOP500,000.

The case was later (on December 22) disclosed by the Judiciary Police (PJ) who claimed the brothers were the masterminds of a criminal group that was aiming to sell the drugs in night clubs across the territory.

Lawmakers’ freedom of speech threatened

During the press conference held yesterday, legislator Pereira Coutinho still had time to point the finger at what he called “the censorship and the cut of the freedom of speech” from legislators.

Coutinho was referring to the case involving his stand partner Leong Veng Chai that saw the agenda of spoken enquiry of December 15 amended by the AL to exclude the names of Secretary Sonia Chan and former Public Prosecutor General Ho Chio Meng.

According to Coutinho, the case is “particularly dangerous when it involves a legislator [Leong Veng Chai] that was elected by the people of Macau,” adding “my colleague had his text censored by the president of the AL and this cannot be unchallenged.” The lawmaker remarked that the reply of the president of the AL, in which he blamed a staff member for the amendment, is unsatisfactory.