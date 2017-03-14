CPPCC announced strong opposition to Hong Kong independence

The Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) added into its work report, for the first time, a firm opposition to Hong Kong independence, according to Chinese press.

The closing meeting of the 12th Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) was held yesterday morning in Beijing and was presided over by CPPCC Chairman, Yu Zhengsheng.

The meeting approved three drafts regarding CPPCC’s work over the past year and this year.

In the drafts, besides a new entry referring to strongly held opposition to Hong Kong independence, it is also written that the CPPCC will assist Hong Kong’s CPPCC members in convincing more schools to adopt the national education curriculum.

As usual, the work report reaffirmed China’s stance on its “one country – two systems” policy in both Hong Kong and Macau.

During another previous CPPCC meeting session, many of Macau’s CPPCC members proposed that the mainland should allow more cities to be included in the free travel scheme to Macau.

CPPCC members, including lawmaker José Chui and the president of the Association of Returned Overseas Chinese Macau, Liu Yiliang, suggested that these additional cities, along with Macau, should have a common development direction, which would in turn benefit the diversification of Macau’s industry.

In their joint proposal to the CPPCC, the Macau delegates said that the free scheme would bring more advantages than disadvantages to Macau. In addition, they suggested that these additional cities should only open to Macau, not Hong Kong.