Craft Market inaugurates tomorrow

The “Tap Seac Craft Market” will be held for two consecutive weekends (Friday to Sunday) from April 21 to 23 and from April 28 to 30 at Tap Seac Square, featuring a variety of cultural and creative products from the local community and seven neighbouring areas. In addition, nearly 40 workshops and several music performances will be held.

This year’s edition features 172 booths from Macau, 60 booths from mainland China, 80 booths from Hong Kong, 40 booths from Taiwan, 24 booths from Malaysia, 16 booths from Singapore and eight booths from Korea.

The Craft Market features many creative products, including accessories, fashion designs, clothing, drawings, paintings, carvings, leather products, home furnishings, creative potted plants, natural handmade products, eco-friendly products, as well as creative food and beverages, of which a few emerging brands with unique styles will also be showcased.

Inaugurated in 2008, the “Tap Seac Craft Market” is co-organized by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) and the Civic and Municipal Affairs Bureau. The IC claims that the event is “Macau’s first large-scale integrated platform for display and sale of cultural and creative products, also featuring original music performances.”