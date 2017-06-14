Crime | Drug mule caught in city center

The Public Security Police Force (PSP) caught a man, aged over 50 years old, from mainland China, while he was acting suspiciously in the city center. Later, he was found to be a drug courier operating in between the mainland and Macau, the PSP spokesperson informed during a press conference this week.

The case started to unfold when the man was initially approached by the officers at the Av. Almeida Ribeiro in Macau’s city center and was asked to show his identity documents, which he did.

There was no problem with any of the documents however he was acting suspiciously and nervous which led the police to perform a body search.

In his pockets were found six pills and four small bags containing a total of 4.84 grams of “ice”, known also as crystal methamphetamine.

Further questioning led to the information that he was operating under the orders of a man that he had met in China that hired him to sneak drugs into the region paying him the amount of MOP150 for each transport.

He claims his last trip was on June 7 as he had several orders to deliver. He admitted to having already made two successful deliveries and what was found with him was allegedly the third one.

A search to the apartment where he was staying in Rua de Bruxelas (in the NAPE area) found also another two pills as well as another 11 bags of “ice” weighing a total of 14 grams and a tissue with traces of ketamine.

When taken to the hospital, he also tested positive for drug consumption. He will be presented to the Public Prosecutions Office on June 10, charged with drug trafficking and consumption. RM