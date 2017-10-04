A Hong Kong police officer who allegedly tried to steal and make off with some HKD800,000 worth of Macau gambling chips will be suspended, Hong Kong police authorities said on the weekend.
The 28-year-old, male officer is accused of trying to steal the chips from another gambler at a Cotai resort on September 22. The victim, a mainlander, had been exchanging the chips with a dealer when the Hong Kong police officer grabbed them and headed for the exit.
The officer was stopped and apprehended by casino security personnel and then arrested by Macau police on charges of theft.
It is thought that the Hong Kong police officer had lost the money gambling prior to the attempted theft.
A representative of the Hong Kong Police Force confirmed to the South China Morning Post that the officer belonged to a police tactical unit and is still being detained in Macau.
“The force attaches great importance to the conduct of officers. The force will not tolerate any officer who commits an offence, and will deal with the case seriously,” the spokesman told the SCMP. “A disciplinary review will be conducted after local criminal investigations and judicial proceedings have been completed.”
In the first half of 2017, seven Hong Kong police officers were arrested for crimes such as street gambling and drink-driving. Last year, a total of 21 officers belonging to the neighboring SAR’s force were arrested.
