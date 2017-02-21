Crime | Local youngsters involved in violent robbery

A man was the victim of a violent robbery committed by three other men on Saturday evening, the police revealed yesterday during a press conference. One of the robbers, and so far the only one detained by the authorities, is a 20-year-old permanent resident who was acting in the company of a friend.

The victim and his wife, who, are owners of a small shop in the area of San Kio in the proximities of Kiang Wu Hospital, had just closed their shop and were preparing to head home around 10 p.m. on Saturday. The victim’s wife waited at the cross section of Rua da Entena and Rua de Coelho do Amaral while the victim went to get their car which was parked nearby. In the following minutes, the wife heard her husband’s call for help. The man, who was bleeding from the head, said he had been beaten by three men who also stole his backpack.

The man told the police that two of the robbers were wearing facemasks. The police searched the area around 11 p.m. and approached two men seated at a staircase at Largo de Santo Antonio reviewing the contents of a backpack. The suspects tried to escape with one of them being caught and detained by the PSP.

Upon searching the bag, the police found an identification card, credit cards and a mobile phone. The victim’s wife reported that an iPhone 6 and the sum of HKD30,000 were missing.

Questioned by the police, the detainee said he had been invited by a friend to participate in the robbery from which he would receive a share. The detainee mentioned that he only found out about the third person at the location where the crime was carried out and does not know his identity as they had only met then.

An expandable baton which was used to beat the victim, was found in the possession of the detainee.

The police are still investigating the case and searching for the two other men involved.