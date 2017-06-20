A local man was blackmailed after a nude chat with an Internet friend through Skype, as revealed by the Judiciary Police (PJ) during yesterday’s press conference.

The victim is a local resident aged around 40 years old who befriended a user, who claimed to be female, through an online social network.

After chatting for a short time through the aforementioned network, the suspect asked the local man to turn on his Skype to chat. The victim obeyed the woman’s request.

Approximately two hours into a Skype video call on Thursday, June 15, the woman requested that the local man take off his clothes and talk to her while naked.

The local man removed his clothes and continued to talk to the woman.

Last Friday, the man received a message on Skype sent by the same user. The message had an attached link to a website featuring the video of the nude victim. The sender said that the man should pay MOP5,000 if he did not want to see the video posted on an online social network.

The man, fearing the consequences, transferred money to the woman. In total, he lost MOP20,000 to the blackmail.

In a similar case last month, a 40-year-old local woman reportedly lost MOP3.31 million after being scammed by so-called friends on online social networks.

The woman met two men claiming to be an engineer and a doctor, both Japanese. While video chatting with one of the suspects, the woman sent him topless pictures.

The suspected users, who are believed to be the same person, obtained more than three million patacas from the victim after threatening to post her pictures online.

Woman robbed near home

A 29-year-old female mainland resident was robbed last Sunday. Although no financial losses were incurred, the victim suffered some physical injuries. The incident took place early Sunday morning as the woman was returning to her home in Areia Preta. While she was heading towards her building, she saw two men wearing hats and masks standing at the entrance. The victim also noticed another two men also wearing hats and masks standing across from the building. The woman decided not to return to her home immediately and instead wandered around her building for a short time. When she finally approached the entrance to wait for someone to escort her up, the duo standing nearby kicked her chest and back, before taking her handbag. At 8 a.m. that same day, the victim filed a police report.