Crime | Thai man arrested for raping drunken woman

A man was arrested at Macau International Airport on Tuesday, where he was attempting to leave the territory after having raped a drunken woman last week.

The suspect, Makkham, is a 45-year-old who holds a Thai passport, and the victim is a local resident in her 30s. Before he was arrested, Makkham worked for a nightclub in the Horta e Costa area.

In the early morning of June 23, the victim, together with two of her friends, went to the nightclub where the suspect worked. However, the suspect was off-duty during the incident.

The victim and her friends consumed large quantities of alcohol. Both of the victim’s companions later left the nightclub without her, at which point three men – who had also been drinking – approached the victim to accompany her.

The victim became extremely drunk, after which the suspect allegedly took her to a hotel and raped her.

He left the hotel at 6.30 a.m. on June 23. At 8.30 a.m. on the same day, the victim was found in the streets near Pui Cheng school. Passers-by spotted the victim lying unconscious on the ground and alerted the police.

The victim also reported financial losses, including her watch and MOP2,500 in cash. While Makkham admitted that he had raped the victim, he denied the allegations of theft.