CTM takes measures to tackle ransomware attack

A new, highly virulent strain of malicious software that is crippling computers globally appears to have been sown in Ukraine. Leveraging the same intrusion tool as the “WannaCry” attack in May, it has spread across Europe, the U.S., South America and parts of Asia.Telecom operator CTM issued a press release yesterday stating that it is taking “proactive measures to tackle the latest ransomware ‘Petya’ to ensure the protection of customer data.” CTM urged the public to apply the necessary security patch it had released to prevent the attack of the ransomware.

According to CTM, the latest version of the “Petya” ransomware has spread widely, affecting computer system operations in public and private organizations worldwide. The harmful virus will encrypt the data in infected computers and extort the owner to pay a ransom. Similar to “WannaCry,” “Petya” is using the vulnerabilities of Microsoft’s operation system (MS17-010) to spread.

According to the press release issued by CTM yesterday, in order to further ensure the protection server and network security, the telecom operator “has completed a comprehensive upgrade to its security measures, and urges customers to download and install the patch from the Microsoft official website.”

“As this malicious software can access computers through emails and links in social media, residents should apply good security practice when using computers, including backup important data on regular basis; do not open attachments in unsolicited or suspicious emails; do not click on links or download any files or attachments included in unsolicited websites; and regularly upgrade your anti-virus software to ensure network safety,” CTM stated.