CTM Wi-Fi Free launched in Taipa Village

CTM Wi-Fi hotspots are now available in the merchants’ area located at Rua do Cunha and Rua do Regedor, in Taipa Village. The information was announced yesterday by CTM during a launching ceremony.

The Wi-Fi provision is expected to provide a convenient service to tourists, residents and merchants within this district, aiming to further facilitate the development of e-commerce and boost the image of Digital Macau.

Under the support of the Macau Economic services and with the collaboration of merchants within Taipa Village, the CTM Wi-Fi service is accessible at approximately 50 businesses in the area, which can accommodate the demand of over 5,000 smart devices simultaneously.

The vice president of CTM’s Network Services, Declan Leong, said “since we want to have a wider Wi-Fi coverage across the whole Macau, we are increasing the installation of Wi-Fi hotspots in shops,” adding that “we wish [people] to have a smooth and a good customer experience whether they are staying, traveling, or working in Macau.”

According to Leong, CTM is “positive about installing additional Wi-Fi hotspots.”

At the present time, CTM has around 2,500 Wi-Fi hotspots located in tourist attractions, restaurants, hotels, non-profit welfare associations, among many other places.

The service now covers all public buses and 11 recreational areas in social housing in Macau.

Lau Vai Meng, the director of Macao Post and the Telecommunications Bureau, while attending yesterday’s launch ceremony, disclosed that the bureau is considering some changes to the government’s free WifiGo service.

Lau revealed that her bureau will redefine an arrangement related to WifiGo, and propose amendments to the city’s law for regulating telecommunications, in particular the terms of use of Wi-Fi provided by private telecommunication companies.

“Currently, privately operated Wi-Fi services, in some ways, are allowed to be allocated outdoors [according to the law],” said Lau, adding “but we will review our instruction, and we will work privately with Wi-Fi operators. WifiGo’s installation will change gradually. As I said previously, we will gradually reduce WifiGo spots.”

When asked whether the government is planning to completely remove the WifiGo service in the future, Lau did not give a clear answer. She explained that the bureau will try to diminish the coverage of the governmental WifiGo, which overlaps with private Wifi coverage.

“Under the principle of saving public money, we will redefine WifiGo,” said Lau. The director claimed that the government is not forced to provide a Wi-Fi service when private entities already do. JZ