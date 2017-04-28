Cultural Affairs Bureau directors face disciplinary action

The board of directors of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) acting when the Commission Against Corruption (CCAC) report revealed recruitment irregularities will face disciplinary procedures.

The Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Alexis Tam, revealed yesterday that legal advisers analyzed the report, which criticized the recruitment system in use for the past few years by IC.

“Bearing in mind that there are signs of breach of duty by members of the board, [Alexis Tam] decided to take disciplinary proceedings against the Cultural Affairs Bureau board members at the time of the report: Ung Vai Meng, Leung Hio Ming and Chan Peng Fai.,” a statement issued by Alexis Tam office reads.

In order to rectify the irregularities detected, which occurred between 2010 and 2015, IC suggested creating individual work contracts with the affected workers. The secretary said that he will seek legal advice from the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau (SAFP) to verify that this solution complies with the legal requirements.