Culture | CCM to launch ARTmusing Summer

The Macau Cultural Center (CCM) will launch a new edition of ARTmusing Summer this month, which will host over 350 events designed to inspire and entertain children and adults alike, according to a statement from the entity.

The series, one of the most popular annual programs at CCM, has in previous years attracted over 15,000 attendees across all performances, screenings and workshops.

This year, ARTmusing Summer will run from late June until the end of August, introducing “a myriad of artistic categories through […] an array of activities for all ages, from toddlers and youth to parents and practitioners.”

This year’s keynote performances include “Rain” by Australia’s Drop Bear Theatre, an immersive installation of movement and music that will satisfy the senses of both adults and children, and a dance theater adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen’s classic, “The Little Match Girl”.

Home-grown Macau production, “Echoes of our Childhood”, will be staged between August 10 and 13, offering young children the chance to “wander through a magical place full of touching memories […] living through their parents’ nostalgic yesteryears.” This adventure-performance merges dance, sound effects and installation pieces, and highlights traditional toys and tools of former generations.

Among the other activities in this year’s program is a series of “Summer Workshops” to be held between July 1 and August 27, covering animation, puppetry, story-telling, a cappela singing and physical movement sessions.

More advanced workshops that offer a “more professional approach to the performing arts” will include sessions on theatrical photography, theater music design and acting.

The summer of activities comes to a close on August 27 with “ARTmusing Fun” – a party that gathers thousands of children and their parents at CCM.