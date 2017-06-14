DSAL inspects construction sites

The Labor Affairs Bureau (DSAL), starting from yesterday, has been sending officers to inspect all construction sites in Macau which are conducting similar engineering projects to the one that caused two deaths earlier this week.

DSAL noted that once the bureau notices situations which put construction workers’ lives at risks, the bureau will issue a suspension order to the contractors overseeing unsafe work sites.

On Monday morning, an accident took place in a construction site located at the Avenida Dr. Rodrigo Rodrigues, resulting in the death of two workers and the injury of two others.

An iron beam weighing approximately six tons, of six meters in length, yielded accidently during its testing period, hitting the workers, aged between 40 and 50 years old.

All of the workers are blue card holders.

Yesterday, DSAL organized a meeting with the constructor responsible for construction site where the accident occurred on Monday. The objective was to further educate the managers of that construction site, as well as safety officers and workers with the sole purpose of preventing similar tragedies from happening again.

Meanwhile, the Land, Public Works and Transport Bureau (DSSOPT) has suspended the operations at the construction site where two employees died earlier this week.

Currently, the constructor responsible for the engineering work at that site is required to conduct an overall inspection of the construction site and to make a safety evaluation of all the facilities, in addition to enhancing the safety knowledge training of its own workforce.

The construction can only resume operations after DSSOPT and DSAL grant it an approval upon site inspection.