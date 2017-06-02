DSAT educates motorcyclists on new helmet regulations

The Transport Bureau (DSAT), together with the Public Security Police Force (PSP), held an operation at Av Doutor Mario Soares to raise awareness of new helmet regulations that will come into force on June 13.

DSAT staff carried out a mock inspection and handed informational leaflets to a group of riders about the rules to follow.

According to the DSAT’s deputy Head of Vehicle Division Kam Chun Kit, more than 90 percent of the helmets that are currently in use across Macau already meet the new standards. This information somewhat contradicts the initial idea that most of the equipment in use would have to be replaced.

The new rules will be effective for a six-month probation period before being fully enforced. During this phase, officers will issue verbal warnings instead of tickets.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the operation, Kam said the DSAT and PSP would only target helmets that do not offer sufficient protection to the riders, such as bicycle helmets and construction hard hats.

Kam explained that if officers have doubts about helmet inspection, they can consult the supporting DSAT staff.