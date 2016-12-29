DSEC review state of cultural industries

The Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) has released a review on the state of Macau’s cultural industries for the year of 2015. Last year, there were 1,708 organizations operating within the cultural industries sector in Macau, with the number of persons engaged totaling 10,192. At the same time, compensation of employees amounted to MOP1.56 billion

Gross Value Added, which measures the sectoral contribution to the economy, totaled MOP2.05 billion in 2015, accounting for 0.6 percent of all economic activities in the MSAR.

Dividing the cultural industries into four core domains, DSEC examined a wide range of activities.

The “creative design” domain covers brand design, cultural and creative product design, exhibition design, fashion design, advertising design, industrial design and architectural design. In 2015, there were 919 organizations operating in this sub-sector, with 3,336 people engaged and compensation standing at MOP0.42 billion. Annual service receipts amounted to MOP 1.82 billion, and Gross Value Added totaled MOP 0.62 billion.

The “cultural exhibitions and performances” domain comprises production of performance arts, agency services of cultural exhibitions and performances and the operation of performing arts venues. There were 168 such organizations operating in ‘Cultural exhibitions & performances’ in 2015, with 1,829 people engaged and their compensation amounting to MOP0.24 billion.

Annual service receipts totaled MOP 1.35 billion, coming primarily from ticket sales (56.4 percent of total), with Gross Value Added reaching MOP0.23 billion.

The “art collection” domain covers the creation, sale and auction of arts, as well as photography services. There were 109 organizations operating in “art collection” in 2015, engaging 435 people. Compensation of employees amounted to less than MOP28 million, with annual service receipts valued at MOP 87.78 million.

Meanwhile, the “Digital media” domain, including information, publishing, radio and television program production, had a total of 512 operating organizations with 4,592 people engaged, compensated a total of MOP0.88 billion. Annual service receipts and Gross Value Added of “digital media” totaled MOP3 billion and MOP1.17 billion respectively, constituting the largest shares (47.9 percent and 56.8 percent) of the respective total of cultural industries.