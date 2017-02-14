Duterte announces order to combat illegal gambling

Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the country’s law enforcement agencies to intensify the fight against illegal gambling.

The Executive Order, issued this month, came after the controversial illegal online operations of Macau’s gambling tycoon Jack Lam.

Lam, the head of Jimei International, who operates Fontana Leisure Park and Casino in Clark, Pampanga, was supposedly given a gambling license by Cagayan Economic Zone Authority (CEZA), however he illegally expanded operations in Clark Freeport.

Since the government failed to regulate the industry, Duterte announced in December that he was ordering the closure of all online gaming operations.

The new executive order requires the Philippine National Police, the National Bureau of Investigation and relevant agencies to combat against prohibited gaming activities across the country.

Media outlet Manila Bulletin explained that the order also imposed certain restrictions on online gaming operations in the economic zones of Cagayan, Aurora and Bataan.

The Executive Order No. 13 includes the restriction of the operation of online gaming operators outside economic zones where they obtained the licenses, and sharing or transfer of such licenses to another party.

“The State condemns the existence of illegal gambling activities as a widespread social menace and source of corruption, as it has become an influential factor in an individual’s disregard for the value of dignified work, perseverance and thrift,” the order read, as quoted by the media outlet.

Meanwhile the president clarified jurisdiction and authority of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) and other agencies in the regulation and licensing of gambling and online gaming facilities.

Duterte pointed out that confusion on the jurisdiction and scope of authority of gambling operators has contributed to the increasing illegal gaming activities in the Philippines.

The order also stated that an online gambling license shall “not be assigned, shared, leased, transferred, sold or encumbered to any other party.” Thus operators that wish to operate outside the government’s jurisdiction must apply for a separate license with the appropriate authority.