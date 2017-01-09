Echo Chan re-appointed to Forum Macau

Economist Echo Chan has been re-appointed as coordinator of the Supporting Office to the Permanent Secretariat of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Forum Macau), according to an official government statement cited by Macau News.

Echo Chan left Forum Macau for personal reasons in October 2015, but returned as an adviser to Secretary for Economy and Finance Lionel Leong before the Ministerial Conference of the Forum in October 2016.

Chan will replace Cristina Morais, who left her post after serving for one year following Chan’s departure in October 2015.

Before Chan’s initial appointment to Forum Macau in March 2015, she was a director at the Macau Institute for Promotion of Trade and Investment (IPIM).

Chan graduated with an economics degree from the University of Jinan, China, and has a master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Macau. She also holds a diploma in Portuguese Language from the University of Coimbra in Portugal.

Chan was also a coordinator of the Traditional Chinese Medicine Industrial and Scientific Park, as well as Chair of the Board of Directors of the “Guangdong- Macau Traditional Chinese Medicine Technology Industrial Park Development” and director of Macau Investment and Development.

Forum Macau was created in October 2003 by the Chinese government and seven Portuguese-speaking countries: Angola, Brazil, Cabo Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Mozambique, Portugal and Timor-Leste. The initiative was launched with the support of the Macau government.

Forum Macau is a multilateral cooperation mechanism designed to consolidate trade and economic exchange between China and the Portuguese-speaking countries, using Macau as a connecting platform.