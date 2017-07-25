Education | Over 450 students join UM’s Portuguese summer course

More than 450 students from ten countries are taking part in the University of Macau’s 31st Portuguese language summer course.

The course is organized by the Department of Portuguese under UM’s Faculty of Arts and Humanities (FAH). The course lasts for three weeks from July 17 to August 4, and will cater for several levels of proficiency including beginner, basic, intermediate and advanced language learners. The course will also offer lessons to those at a superior level and will include a class in Chinese-Portuguese translation.

FAH Dean, Professor Hong Gang Jin, said at the opening ceremony that 23 instructors from different parts of the world have been invited to teach the course.

The goal of the course is to expose students to different cultures, as well as to help them develop three critical skills – namely communication, critical thinking, and creative thinking, so that they can become competent global citizens.

The number of participants in this year’s course is the highest in 31 years, attracting students from countries including East Timor, Thailand, Moldavia, the United States and India.

Aside from lessons in the classroom, participants in the course will have the opportunity to take part in cultural exchange activities, such as Portuguese folk dance and lectures on the history of Macau. Students will also have the chance to visit local museums and the historic center of Macau, and will be able to join a seminar on Macau’s cultural heritage.