Education | Direct admission to overseas graduate schools facilitated

The University of Macau (UM) has launched two new programs, titled “3+2” and “4+X”, which will allow participating students to be directly admitted to some of the world’s top graduate schools upon completing their undergraduate studies at UM.

Participants in the “3+2” program will receive a bachelor’s degree from UM and a master’s degree from a top overseas university upon completing the program, according to a UM press release.

The “4+X” program reserves places at top overseas universities for qualified

students. UM recently signed agreements for a program with the University of Toronto (UT) and another with Temple University (TU).

According to the agreement with UT, UM students who fulfil the academic criteria will be directly admitted to UT’s Faculty of Medicine upon completing four years of undergraduate studies at UM.

The agreement with TU allows qualified students to receive a bachelor’s degree from UM and a master’s degree from TU upon completing three years of studies at UM and two at TU.

The UM is in talks with other world-renowned universities for similar arrangements, including Peking University, Tsinghua University, Fudan University, the University of Lisbon, and George Washington University.

UM said it expects to conclude the negotiations soon.