Education | DSEJ seeking to supervise after-school care service providers

Amended laws regarding after-school care services will enter legislative procedures next year, the Education and Youth Affairs Bureau (DSEJ) announced, according to a report by Macao Daily News.

DSEJ noted that in the past after-school care services, in particular the licensing process regarding the approval of service providers to pick up children and take care of them after school, were not under the administration of DSEJ.

The department has proposed to take these services under its auspices given their increased demand.

The region’s tutorial regulations are well known given they went through three public consultations, a procedure that commenced in April of 2009.

The education authority revealed that the amended laws which involve issues relating to after- school services will propose that any individual or entity which provides extra tutorial services to seven or more students simultaneously must obtain a license from DSEJ, otherwise these parties will be charged with a penalty.

The new bill will also regulate the education level of individual service providers, as well as some new requirements regarding tutorial spaces.

According to the DSEJ website, currently there are 242 approved tutorial licenses while another 49 are waiting for approval.

The department also claims that throughout this year, it has conducted inspections of after-school care service providers in order to help the operators adapt to the incoming laws.