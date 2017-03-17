Education | GAES launches plan to improve locals’ language skills

The Tertiary Education Services Office (GAES) will launch a new subsidy program to support the improvement of local graduates’ language skills.

GAES announced at a press conference yesterday that the plan will enable residents who completed their university degree to attend language courses in Mandarin, Portuguese and English.

According to GAES, the plan aims to “[train] qualified executives to have knowledge of several languages, enhancing the global competitiveness of Macau.”

Applicants must be permanent residents no older than 45 years of age. They must also be university graduates who have studied in Macau for at least three years.

The courses must be taken only in approved countries and regions (excluding Taiwan) and must be attended in person. Students who graduated from local institutions must complete their studies elsewhere.

GAES has set up a cooperation scheme with local banks to offer loans of up to MOP360,000 to enrolled students. GAES will support 70 percent of the loan interest rate during the course. The remaining 30 percent will be granted after the successful completion of the course.